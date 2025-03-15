Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,761.88. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $276,402.84. The trade was a 75.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 265,100 shares of company stock worth $32,110,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.3 %

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.