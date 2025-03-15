Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $3,825,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

