iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $562.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.