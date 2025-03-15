iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. DDFG Inc boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

