Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PBF Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,884,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,300,548.88. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PBF opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $62.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.35%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.