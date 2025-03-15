Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $179,000 Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

