Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $188,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NANR opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $607.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.