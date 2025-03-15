Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 782 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $64.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

