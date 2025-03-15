Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

