Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 730 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,460,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,705,000 after purchasing an additional 70,130 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 936,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

