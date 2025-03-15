Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $50,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

