MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 108.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 530,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 292,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,308.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 160,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $12,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.