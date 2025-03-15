M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,045 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $12,248,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $11,351,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

