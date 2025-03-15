M&T Bank Corp Acquires 215 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.