M&T Bank Corp Acquires 283 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.