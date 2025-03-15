M&T Bank Corp Acquires 340 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PVH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $63.88 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

