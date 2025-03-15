M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Shares in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.62.
ProQR Therapeutics Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
