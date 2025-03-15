M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 381,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 11,473 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $2,333,264.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,344,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,030,116.65. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $3,755,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

