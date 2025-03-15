M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $226.57 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $198.44 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

