M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

ANF stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

