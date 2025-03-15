M&T Bank Corp Buys 158 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 269,566.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

