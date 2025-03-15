M&T Bank Corp Buys 178 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in GATX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.