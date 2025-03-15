M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,944 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valaris by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 99,297 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 87,420 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Valaris by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 341,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Valaris Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $38.39 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

