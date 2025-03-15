M&T Bank Corp Buys 286 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,923,000 after buying an additional 860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,355,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

