M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 21,424 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.14 and a beta of 1.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $19.90.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.