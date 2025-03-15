M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

