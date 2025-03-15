M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

