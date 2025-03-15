M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in UiPath by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in UiPath by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.
In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PATH opened at $10.84 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
