M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,027,000 after buying an additional 598,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,255,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,778,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

SNV stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

