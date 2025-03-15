M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

