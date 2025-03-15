M&T Bank Corp Has $287,000 Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,802.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

