M&T Bank Corp Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.76 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

