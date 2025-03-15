M&T Bank Corp Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

