M&T Bank Corp Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4,893.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

