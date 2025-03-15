M&T Bank Corp Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $67,722,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $159.17 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $190.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

