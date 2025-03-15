M&T Bank Corp Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,019,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,152,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 83.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after buying an additional 1,562,163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,388.78. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,313.26. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,466 shares of company stock worth $1,607,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

