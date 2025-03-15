M&T Bank Corp Has $379,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Aramark by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,714,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,619,000 after buying an additional 896,288 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,427,000 after acquiring an additional 441,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 144,625 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.60. Aramark has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $42.49.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

