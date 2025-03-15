M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $127.21 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $145.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,766. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

