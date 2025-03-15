M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

