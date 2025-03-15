M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 201.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CorVel by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 690,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 457,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,703,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 175,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 118,888 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $106.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $128.61.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other CorVel news, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

