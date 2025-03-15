M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

