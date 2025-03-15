M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

