M&T Bank Corp Purchases 707 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1,055.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

