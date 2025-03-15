M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 150.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

