M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Qualys by 1,386.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 331,766 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Qualys by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 502,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

QLYS opened at $126.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,296.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $226,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,017 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,036.88. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

