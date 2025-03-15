M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 278,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

