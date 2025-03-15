M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,324 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. KBC Group NV grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

