M&T Bank Corp Sells 133 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $52,215.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,360.30. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $8,312,507.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,203,582.54. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,455 shares of company stock worth $26,158,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.04 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

