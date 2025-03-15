M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,043 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Medpace by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

About Medpace



Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

