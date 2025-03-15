M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,089 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 212,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. Barclays raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

